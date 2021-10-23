Clockwise from above: Declan Newman and friends, in full fancy dress, welcoming participants at the top of Coombe Hill (aka the infamous ‘Wall’ ). Mother and daughter duo Ann and Lorraine Kelleher. Tragumna beach just before the kayakers arrived to round the island. (Photos: Garry Minihane, Anne Minihane and Darren Lynch)
Mags Harrington, Anne Marie Crowley, Marie O'Neill, Kate Crowley and Caroline Herlihy enjoying the Taster run during the Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race (Scar) at Tragumna last Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Des Ronan of West Cork Kayakers and kayak safety officer launching two competitors into action at Tragumna beach. (Photo: Garry Minihane)
Rachel O'Regan, Mary Lyons and Christine Fitzgerald earning their Scar stripes. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Ellen O'Donnell, Emma O'Sullivan, Líadan Ruiséal and Caoimhe Marley were all smiles at Scar. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Time for a quick selfie before the start of the SCAR Sport race last weekend which was run by Skibbereen Lions Club, from left: Alan Kavanagh, Eric O'Shaughnessy, Jamie Tully, Gareth McKenna, Gordon Hunt and Fergal McCarthy. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
All smiles before the start of the Taster and Expert events at the Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race were Tamryn Reinecke, Mícheál O'Keeffe and Julie Kavanagh at Castlehaven GAA grounds. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Colette and Brendan O'Donovan who took part in Scar with their daughters Chloe and Lucy before the start of the event at Castlehaven GAA grounds. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Mother and daughter duo Ann and Lorraine Kelleher who took part in the Scar event run by Skibbereen Lions Club last Saturday afternoon at Tragumna. 9Photo: Anne Minihane)
Kayaks lined up on the beach just before the eventaround the island. (Photo: Darren Lynch)