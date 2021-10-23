Life October 23rd, 2021 11:40 PM

Clockwise from above: Declan Newman and friends, in full fancy dress, welcoming participants at the top of Coombe Hill (aka the infamous ‘Wall’ ). Mother and daughter duo Ann and Lorraine Kelleher. Tragumna beach just before the kayakers arrived to round the island. (Photos: Garry Minihane, Anne Minihane and Darren Lynch)