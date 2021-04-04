When days turned into weeks … then months

EDITOR – I wrote this during the pandemic. It’s called ‘Lockdown’.

‘We must stay at home and not go out the door,

Some of us are working like they never worked before.

We’ve just noticed our nature,

Asking us to stop.

To think about our planet,

And the treasure we’ve all got.

We all knew 2020 would be unique,

Then days turned into weeks.

Then weeks turned into months.

Our government repeatedly gave warnings of social

distancing,

While the country sat there listening.

And the people who now work hardest of all,

Are the nurses and doctors who stand tall.

It was never ending,

For those the pain was forever mending.

We couldn’t see our loved ones,

And we missed them tonnes!

We had to do our work online,

Even when the sun would shine.

I’d wake up in the mornings, head in a spin,

Because again I’d have no clue which week I’m actually in.

But as times are rough and you feel like you’ve had enough, it’s important we stick together.

You may be isolated in your home, but that doesn’t mean you have to be alone.

Send a picture, an email, or call a friend.

With virtual happiness there is no end!’

Thank you for taking the time to read it.

Anna McAuliffe (12),

Durrus.