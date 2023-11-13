We need more buses – and apps to show the times!

EDITOR – I believe that the buses should come on time and there should be more running at all the times. In my country, Romania, there are a lot of buses, and I don’t just mean in the city, that come on time.

There is only a difference of half an hour between them, which I think is great, as you can be on time for school or work. But here I need to wait more than an hour for the bus.

Even when I’m in the city, I need to wait 30 mins for one to come, which is a lot, especially when you need to get somewhere urgently.

Romania also has an app for all buses so we could see when they were going to be at the bus stop, and how long it would take to get from one place to another.

I think that kind of app would be really helpful throughout West Cork too.

My conclusion is that buses should be on time and be more numerous.

Xara Badiu, (TY student), Sacred Heart Secondary School, Clonakilty.

It shouldn’t cost more to be a woman today

EDITOR – As I have gotten older, I have noticed several issues in the world around me. The most troublesome one, however, is the ‘pink tax’. The ‘pink tax’ is the price difference between similar products that are marketed differently to men and women. It is an ongoing issue that needs reform if Ireland is to truly progress.

Pink tax costs women more money than men each year, which is incredibly unjustified.

Women pay on average 35% more for body wash, 10% more for deodorant, and 59% more for facial creams, just to name a few.

On average, pink tax will cost a woman €178,185 in her lifetime. Given that women already earn 4.9% less than men, (on average), this is incredibly costly. It shouldn’t cost more to be born a woman.

There is no one-for-all method to eliminate pink tax, but there are small measures that can be taken.

The government must recognise what pink tax is, and seek to bring it down.

In several American states, laws have been created to prohibit or ban pink tax.

I think this is the regime we need in Ireland. Women, I urge you to avoid buying pink and classically ‘female’ products.

Until there is a change in place, pink tax wins.

Sophie Bell, Lady’s Cross, Clonakilty.

We got through floods before with prayers

EDITOR – My sympathy to all the families people and businesses affected by these floods. Must be dreadful for all of them. All due to extreme weather which we cannot control. I remember, in the not too distant past, especially during harvest time if the harvest was in danger of being lost, it was common to have special prayers in our local churches for better weather.

Somehow people survived and managed to get through.

We are now dealing with uncertain weather patterns and I would urge all our people to go to their respective churches and arrange prayers to deal with these times.

Not alone is uncertain weather the issue, but we also have the danger of World War III starting in the Middle East.

Let’s return to the tried and trusted – to the protection of our lord, in these dangerous times.

Jeremiah McCarthy, Tawnies Grove, Clonakilty.

Animal Aid’s challenge for Vegan Month

EDITOR – November is World Vegan Month. Being vegan simply means avoiding, as far as is possible and practicable, the abuse and exploitation of animals. And the easiest way one can do this is to simply not eat animals. Eating a plant-based, vegan diet has never been easier. Vegan food is now widely available - in every supermarket, on restaurant menus, and more! Animals farmed for food suffer horrendously; in the UK, and globally, the majority of animals are farmed in intensive factory-farm conditions. They have very little space, little to no access to the outdoors, are subject to mutilations, and, when the time comes, they are sent to the slaughterhouse to face a terrifying and brutal death. Not just this but being vegan is also better for the planet. Study after study has shown that a plant-based diet produces vastly fewer greenhouse gas emissions, uses less land, and requires fewer resources than the production of animal products.

In addition, every dietetic association around the world agrees that a balanced vegan diet provides all the nutrients one needs to be healthy, and can have health benefits - including a reduced risk of certain types of cancer, type-2 diabetes, and other diseases.

For anyone who is curious about going vegan, Animal Aid’s 7-Day Vegan Challenge is the perfect way to get all the help and advice you need. Sign up for free by visiting www.animalaid.org. uk/7DayVegan

Tod Bradbury, Animal Aid, Tonbridge, UK.