State has obligation to reduce its polluting emissions

EDITOR – I am writing to express my concerns regarding the recent energy deal between Bord na Móna and Amazon. This partnership raises significant questions about Ireland’s strategy to decarbonise its energy system and deserves closer examination.

The deal suggests that new semi-State renewable energy projects are primarily being developed to meet data centres’ rapidly increasing electricity demand rather than to reduce our existing fossil fuel use. This is troubling, considering the environmental impact of data centres’ ballooning electricity demand on our climate commitments and electricity grid stability.

Bord na Móna’s planned renewable energy developments could have been utilised to cut fossil fuel use, thereby decreasing Ireland’s polluting emissions. Instead, Friends of the Earth is concerned that these developments seem reserved for future Amazon demand, potentially hindering our progress in protecting Irish households by reducing fossil fuel consumption in our energy mix.

Supporting the renewable energy roll-out is crucial for reducing Ireland’s dependence on fossil fuels and establishing a sustainable energy system. This proposed increase in data centre electricity demand raises fundamental questions about the true objectives of our energy transition: is it for climate action and a better environment for Irish communities, or has it become merely a tool in the foreign direct investment toolbox?

It is vital that government critically examine energy deals such as this one. The potential harm to our environment and communities is significant, and we cannot afford to overlook it.

The reality is the State has obligations to reduce polluting emissions in accordance with national carbon budgets, not simply to facilitate renewables developments for industry. We urge policymakers to put in place a policy which prevents runaway data centre development and ensures alignment with climate obligations.

David Rossiter,

Fossil free campaigner,

Friends of the Earth,

Dublin 2

Remember to ask politicians about animal cruelty

EDITOR – Though many issues press for attention in the run-up to the local and European elections we shouldn’t forget our animal friends at this crucial time.

If you feel strongly about ill-treatment of animals, then please ask the candidates where they stand on this issue.

Will they support a ban on hare coursing, a practice in which our native Irish Hare is forced to run for its life from dogs and can be mauled, tossed about, or have its bones crushed, all for a gamble and a laugh? And where do they stand on those annual State subsidies to the greyhound industry … a whopping €19m in Budget 2024 alone.

This industry exploits a gentle creature that belongs on a couch or playing in the garden, not being treated as a mere commodity, to be raced until it can no longer perform to expectations, after which it may receive a bullet in the head or the whack of a shovel, or, if it’s lucky, a lethal injection from a vet. Spare a thought for man’s best friend at election time.

And will the candidates back legislation at local, or European level, aimed at banning fox hunting, in which that iconic wild dog of the countryside has to outrun a pack of baying hounds, or be eviscerated? They need reminding, too, that existing animal protection laws are not enforced adequately. Emaciated, dying, or dead horses, for example, are routinely found in roadside ditches or in fields, and pets are abandoned by reckless owners who’ve tired of these loyal companions whose affection is too often repaid with callousness. Farm livestock, including poultry, can fare badly too, with intensive agricultural methods subjecting them to untold stress and suffering.

Animals can’t vote, but we can be their voice, so let’s act for them in June when we cast our own votes. Let’s make life a little easier and less oppressive or painful for them. They enrich our lives in so many ways. We owe them something in return!

John Fitzgerald Callan,

Co Kilkenny

Pity the greatest match ever wasn't on TG4

EDITOR – The Cork Limerick match should have been shown on TG4 last Sunday.

As an ardent fan of the Cork hurlers all my life, and especially Patrick Horgan, I can say he is one of the best players to grace a Cork jersey ever. What about the elderly fans who do not have access to online streaming and computers, and the disabled who could not attend the greatest match ever played in the Rebel county against the All-Ireland champions Limerick?

Let us not deny the millions of fans across the world access to this brilliant Cork team who won against all the odds.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale

After all great change comes a pushback

EDITOR – Rosa Parks, a young black woman, on December 1st 1955, refused to give up her seat on a bus to a white man in Montgomery, Alabama. She was the beginning of the black civil rights movement. Fast forward 54 years and January 20th 2009 Barack Hussain Obama became the 44th president of the United States of America.

I draw a parallel in Ireland in recent years in Ireland. Contraceptives under prescription were first allowed in 1978 and on June 26th 1986 Garret FitzGerald‘s referendum on allowing divorce was defeated. Fast forward a few years and on October 22nd 2016, same-sex marriage was made legal. In 2018 the eighth amendment was repealed. Extraordinary change in a few decades.

In America Obama was followed by Trump. After great change comes a pushback. In Ireland also we will likely see a pushback after all this change.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield,

Bandon