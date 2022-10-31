NCT delays now a massive issue

EDITOR – Massive delays are now evident at NCT centres nationwide.

We were told after the Covid era that the backlog would be cleared. However, things have gotten much worse.

You could be waiting up to six months for a NCT appointment while the validity of your insurance is in doubt.

Undoubtedly, with the huge swell in the volume of vehicles sold in the country we need to build more vehicle inspection centres to cope, but NCT centre commissioning has stopped.

The current infrastructure is totally inadequate for the amount of vehicles that are currently being sold, especially in highly populated cities.

If the government is serious about making our roads safer and improving emissions, which is now in doubt, then it is crucial that inspections are not delayed for an inordinate length of time.

Letters are being issued to motorists from the NCT regarding possible prosecution if they don’t have a current NCT, but it’s sheer irony when NCT tests are so difficult to get and maybe well out of a road user’s way.

This is now a very serious issue and is causing big headaches for motorists while leaving potentially dangerous vehicles on the road which are well past their inspection date.

Insurance policies are being impacted upon and dangerous wrecks of vehicles are still on our roads, waiting to kill and maim.

The government has been extremely short-sighted in not building more NCT centres when the population of vehicles on our road has skyrocketed. This is just one other example of how inadequate this country is and the product of a government which talks far more than it walks.

Maurice Fitzgerald,

Shanbally,

Co Cork.

Supermarkets are now the new battlefields

EDITOR – The new battlefield in this ‘cost of living emergency’ is the supermarket.

Canyons of grocery products that supermarkets owners want you to take from their shelf to your shelf. Prices for groceries in Irish supermarkets have a history of being higher that our European neighbours.

From this base and the almost daily prices increases means the Irish consumer is paying more for even the most basic basket of groceries. What forces are at play when supermarkets can raise prices at a whim and no statutory body says why?

For years Irish supermarkets have feasted on the Irish consumer. Their annual profits gives these companies the financial heft to absorb supply chain increases without using the consumer as a money sponge. The usage of apps, loyalty card and vouchers are nothing more than retail fool’s gold.

Promising a lot but in the end of no real value to the consumer.

Trying to dazzle with a voucher while hiking the price of the same product is retail sleight of hand.

As for price matching, we prefer price beating.

A recent survey reported that Irish consumers rank cost (63%) as the most important consideration for food purchase.

Shoppers need to be more vocal and raise the price increases issue with their local supermarket manager.

In addition, leaving the product on the shelf sends a message that this price increase have gone too far.

John Tierney,

Fews, Co Waterford.

What are we doing about our homeless?

EDITOR – There are over 10,803 people who are homeless and 3,300 children, but what are the government going to do about it? These less fortunate people need more support. There’s no excuse for the high number of homelessness and some of them are sleeping on the streets and may have a shorter life expectancy because they get pneumonia and won’t to go a doctor or hospital. I believe that everyone, no matter what gender, race colour or creed, should be treated with the same dignity and respect as everyone else. Before I became a campaigner I use to give them food and a cup of coffee and they did appreciate it. My friend Mick who was homeless, died in his sleep one night, and he was only 47 years old. Please, Taoiseach, do something to help these people and keep your word.

Denis O’Sullivan,

Macroom.

‘Unacceptable’ comment was ... unacceptable!

EDITOR – I feel the comments of the Ukrainian Ambassador in relation to the unavailability of accommodation for a small number of Ukrainian refugees recently arrived in Ireland to be unfair, unreasonable, and I would say even offensive.

Ireland and the Irish people have gone to extreme lengths to support and facilitate and prioritise Ukrainian refugees, even at the expense of Irish citizens.

I hope the ambassador, having reflected on the matter, will apologise to the Irish government and people in the interests of continuing good relations.

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown,

Cork.