LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Could over-70s be solution to staff shortages?

EDITOR – I was reading recently about a call to allow drivers who are over 70 to be allowed to drive school buses.

That seems to be a pretty good solution to the current shortage of bus drivers.

We have all read in recent weeks how hard it has been for the school bus system to find enough drivers and that this is leaving many routes with no service.

I have no doubt this is why so many people who were expecting school bus tickets this year have ended up with none. It’s not, perhaps, that the system has been inundated with requests, but just that they cannot get drivers.

Of course, it is not a unique issue.

Talk to anyone running a business these days, and it seems to be impossible to get staff.

That is the price we pay for an economy in full employment, of course.

But, getting back to buses. I know plenty of people who are probably more fit at 70 than they were at 40. Add to that, the fact that they now have, of course, another 30 years of driving experience under their belts, and it seems like a great idea.

Once they are happy to undergo hearing and sight tests, and can prove they have no driving convictions, then bring it on, I say.

While we are at it, why not have a special recruitment campaign to get the over-70s to come back and work in our pubs and restaurants – once they do not lose any of their pension entitlements, of course.

There are so many jobs that we could finally fill if we didn’t look at things with such an ‘ageist’ perspective. It’s time we started thinking ‘outside the box’ when it comes to filling roles. After all, 70 is the new 40, isn’t that what they say?

Susan Crowe,

Ballincollig.

No let-up in the current high cost of living

EDITOR – Most people will be feeling the pinch due to the cost-of-living crisis, coming up to this Christmas.

The cost-of-living crisis has stretched these household budgets to the limits.

This can force parents and others to look for short term loans which can be very expensive, or even seek out loan sharks who charge up to 40% profit.

These options can put people into a downward spiral of crippling debt.

Sinn Fein have been inundated with calls from people who are struggling to make ends meet, which is why we have protests throughout the country, and future protests are planned.

These gatherings send a clear message to the government and bring a little hope to the people that they may outline how we got into this mess and start a roadmap to recovery.

With the high cost of energy and fuel now too, we need feet on the street to get our message heard.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.

‘Man in the van’ please take your litter home

EDITOR – Travelling the roads of West Cork this summer, I have noticed a lot of drinks cans and sandwich wrappers in the verges on backroads.

There is no other explanation for it – it must be workers discarding their lunch wrappers as they go – being flung out of car or van windows.

Before we get a name for being the filthy Irish, can I please appeal to the ‘man in the van’ – AKA ‘breakfast roll man’ that Pat Shortt so lovingly sang about – to stop throwing their rubbish out the window?

Just bring a plastic bag and put your waste in it until you get home.

West Cork is a tourist area. If it loses that tag, then maybe, ‘man in the van’ you will find, in a few short years, that you don’t have that job that you are so busy rushing to. So busy, it seems, that it’s quicker to throw your lunch out the window rather than putting it in a bag for responsible binning later!

Caroline Murphy,

Rathfarnham.

Should graveyard care be left to volunteers?

EDITOR – Just barely outside of Skibbereen, on the road to Ballydehob is an important piece of Ireland’s history. It can go unnoticed unless you are specifically directed to it. It is a famine graveyard. The history in it is profound. There is even a headstone from the 1700s. I always take visitors there as I think it tells its tale so well. However, I was sad to hear the comments from two visitors on a recent visit. They were shocked that we could let such an important piece of our history become so neglected.

Is the care of this piece of history purely voluntary? I know that individual grave plots are taken care of, but that does not include the whole cemetery. Have we lost our pride and care?

Lorelie Rabbitt-Tomko

The Flaxmills, Skibbereen.