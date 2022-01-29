Letters to the Editor: Bantry hospital is a model for others

EDITOR – Having recently spent three weeks in Bantry Hospital I wish to express my appreciation to the consultants, doctors, nurses, and all the staff for their wonderful care and attention to detail, concerning my unexpected illness.

I observed that they had a lovely bedside manner, not only towards me but all the patients, irrespective of age. They treated everyone with respect as if they were members of their own family.

Tests and scans were completed without delay and that was very reassuring.

I was kept as an inpatient until they were satisfied that I had made sufficient progress to be allowed home.

I am pleased to say that I continue to make good progress which, in my opinion, is down to the excellent medical attention I received.

As a retired UK nurse I can appreciate the old school standards practised by Bantry Hospital, and long may it last.

I am aware that there have been calls in the recent past to perhaps close or downgrade this hospital. From my experience I believe this should be strongly resisted and perhaps other hospitals might reflect upon this hospital model.

Finally, I would just like to congratulate them on the extension of their new unit.

Kathleen Brown

Haconby

Lincolnshire, UK.

Scaremongering over Russia’s ‘non-threat’

EDITOR – Russia is no threat to Ireland. I refer to media articles published relating to upcoming Russian naval exercises. Russia is no threat to Ireland, never has been and won’t be invading any time soon, or ever.

Constantly, letters to the editors and newspaper feature articles push for Ireland to get more involved in the EU, Nato and the UN military. The main contributors are ex-career soldiers. Of course, if more of the State’s resources are allocated to military spending, those systematically indoctrinated men will benefit from enhanced pensions. These ongoing scare announcements are meant to get Ireland involved in increased military spending and escapades the country can ill afford. This scaremongering has to do with making massive profits for armament industries and fat financial benefits for benefiting individuals.

Naval military exercises are practised in international waters continually, including by the US, North Korea, and soon, joint exercises between Russia, Iran and China in the Indian Ocean. I suppose it is safe to say the Russian ambassador was not shaking in his shoes when he met Minister Coveney, waving his EU stick.

Joe Terry,

Tower,

Blarney

Ethics training a surprise

EDITOR – I would like to commend your publication and the excellent and very well researched and presented editorial of January 22nd following the murder of Ashling Murphy, entitled ‘Justice system needs more vision’. Many valid points that needed to be said and are now out there for public review. I find it disturbing that judges (who we must assume are already well trained and qualified) still need training in such basics as ‘ethics, unconscious bias and improving courtroom experiences of vulnerable witnesses’. Surely these should be qualities needed for appointed to the bench in the first instance?

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown,

Cork

Greatest mystery of all

EDITOR – I was saddened to learn of the death of author and journalist Colm Keane, but I find that sadness is offset to some degree in the case of this talented man by the enormity of his achievement in documenting so many instances of Irish Near Death Experiences (NDES) and other possible evidence that we do indeed survive the demise of our mortal bodies.

His books brought immeasurable comfort to grieving people, to others to sought meaning in a world that often seemed bereft of any, and gave those of us inclined to scepticism on all things paranormal or supernatural some food for thought and maybe a reason to re-think our staunchly-held views or preconceptions.

His books Going Home and The Distant Shore, in particular, are outstanding works on the subject of NDEs.

What I found most impressive about the cases he documented was the testimony of people who were resuscitated after being declared clinically dead and who then described in clear detail what was happening in the hospital at a time when they were at the very least unconscious and technically they were deemed ‘dead.’

Regardless of one’s religious affiliation or lack of adherence to any doctrinal belief-system, the cases Colm presented in his books make for fascinating reading and would, I imagine, test the strength of even the most ardent materialist. His research into a subject that touches all of us also helped Colm to find the strength to continue writing and asserting his humanity in the face of a severe and debilitating illness.

After a writing career largely dedicated to offering hope in the midst of despair, I have no doubt but that this writer has himself made that journey that I believe we’ll all make one day, to that ‘distant shore’. To a world infinitely more agreeable that this one where suffering ends and loved ones await our arrival. Thank you, Colm Keane, for shining a light on the greatest mystery of all.

John Fitzgerald

Callan

Co Kilkenny

Signs are finally clean

EDITOR – I was delighted to see signage finally getting a good cleaning at the roundabouts in Skibbereen this week.

They were beginning to get a bit grotty and it’s worth remembering that tourists aren’t just for summer, they are now here all year around, and need to be able to see roadsigns!

Susan Crowe

Ballincollig