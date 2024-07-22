It’s not a priest’s place to judge anyone’s conscience

EDITOR – The refusal of the eucharist to a public representative in the Diocese of Cloyne is unambiguously condemned by the Association of Catholic Priests.

The eight amendment to the Bunreacht na hÉireann was repealed in 2018.

Previously to this, Irish women were travelling abroad to avail of abortion services, while legislators and citizens looked the other way. Procurement of an abortion is complex, morally and medically. Legislators have to balance two sets of rights, the right of the unborn child to life and the free decision-making right of the mother.

Public representatives are tasked with finding a balance between both.

Like every member of the Catholic church, public representatives must act in accordance with their conscience.

It is not the role of the priest to judge the conscience of another person. The priest does not own the eucharist and would do well to ponder the statement of Pope Francis that he has never refused the eucharist to anyone.

A particularly aggravating factor in this incident was that the dismissal of a public representative occurred in the context of a funeral mass.

Association of Catholic Priests (ACP),

Sheeaune,

Westport,

Co Mayo.

Greens don’t know the realities of agriculture

EDITOR – The Green Party which advocates for a ban on weedkillers in agriculture knows nothing of commercial agriculture.

As a young farmer I can remember being down on my knees physically weeding drills of beat. The labour force to do this in modern agriculture does not exist.

Will Eamon Ryan get down off his bike to thin my beet?

Ideology destroyed the sugar beet industry – let it not destroy commercial modern farming.

To Eamon Ryan in Dublin I say milk does not come in recyclable bottles – it comes from dairy cows in rural Ireland. Ignorance is bliss.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield, Bandon.

Arrogance of HSE in diverting kids’ funds

EDITOR – We have all heard and read of parents pleading with authorities to assist children suffering from scoliosis. Listening to those parents describing the pain suffered by their children could be described as heart-wrenching.

It was recently reported that money provided for spinal surgeries has been diverted for other purposes.

While those within the HSE may feel there was a greater need for those funds elsewhere, those funds were made available by government for a specific purpose. I suggest it is unacceptable that the funds be diverted without government approval.

It demonstrates what many would call a culture of arrogance within HSE which the government must deal with immediately.

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown.

Protecting our hare is not just a ‘Green’ issue

EDITOR – With wildlife under ecological threat across our island, it feels a bit bizarre that animal protection groups and conservationists should have to speak out again against the granting of a coursing licence.

It’s the time of year when the government will probably sign off on another season of hare coursing by permitting the capture of thousands of hares nationwide. The licence doesn’t have to be issued. It can be refused if the government chooses.

The case against coursing is unanswerable and has been made repeatedly over the past 60 years. But our leaders appear to think only of votes and their own political self-interest.

They pander to the small but well-connected minority who get a thrill from watching a little animal twist and dodge on a field to avoid being mauled, tossed about like a broken toy, or having its bones crushed.

Animal welfare aside, the Irish hare, one of our few truly native mammals, has been in continuous decline for the past half century, mainly due to habitat loss resulting from urbanisation and the impact of modern agriculture.

This is not just a fashionable ‘Green’ issue. Opposition to hare coursing predates the Green movement by decades. It’s about being human and not allowing deliberate cruelty to animals dressed up as ‘sport.’

I hope that this year the government will opt to ban this obscene practice, instead of attempting, in typical ‘cute hoor’ style, to run with the hare and hunt with the hounds.

John Fitzgerald,

Callan,

Co Kilkenny.

Does Mizen Head still have its Éire sign?

EDITOR – With reference to the article on Dursey Island’s Éire sign, it reminds me of summers past when most afternoons our family went for an outing, visiting relations or often to Barleycove and Mizen Head.

Once at the Mizen my sister and l headed through the fields to the white stones marking out the name Éire. On a recent visit I was wondering if they were still visible. Your article brought back many happy childhood memories.

Hazel Vickery,

Caher, Bantry.