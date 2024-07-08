Government must halt weapons transit through Shannon

EDITOR – As Israel continues its horrific invasion of Rafah and assault of all of Gaza, reports have confirmed that Biden’s claim that Israel offered a ceasefire plan was a lie.

It’s the same plan that Israel rejected weeks ago. Netanyahu said that ‘Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed’ — aka until its genocidal intent is fully carried out.

If there’s one thing that has become extremely clear, it’s that Israel will not stop its horrific attacks on Palestinian people until it is forced to.

The Biden administration has continued lying to cover up Israel’s refusal of the three-stage ceasefire deal, even after the UN Security Council passed a binding resolution for it.

US-made Boeing GBU-39 bombs have been identified at both the Rafah tent massacre and UN school massacre sites.Reports from Gaza have circulated suggesting that American and Israeli soldiers used the US-built pier in Gaza to launch a sneak attack disguised as an aid truck, massacring 275 Palestinians in Nuseirat refugee camp.

At least 274 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli military raid to rescue four hostages in Gaza.

This comes after the Israeli military killed dozens of people in the bombing of a UN school and dozens of people before that in airstrikes of a tent camp of displaced Palestinians in Rafah.

The killing of Palestinians in Gaza continues because of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to work towards peace. Pressure must be stepped up on governments everywhere to take action against Israel.

In Ireland, we must halt the transportation of weapons from the US to Israel via Shannon Airport.

Our government has turned a blind eye to this since October, even as it claims to be in sympathy with the Palestinians in Gaza enduring a genocide.

It is long past time for our government to tell the US we do not allow weapons in transit to access Shannon. They must do so now.

Daniel Teegan,

Listarkin,

Union Hall.

Everything costs too much nowadays

EDITOR – The high cost of living in this country is causing the cream of our country to emigrate abroad. The recent hike in fuel for the third time has a terrible impact on road users, fishermen, taxis, and farmers, and more. There has also been an increase in road tolls, transport, and the cost of a pint is now €7.50 in most places and continues to climb. Inflation has pushed up grocery prices out of control and our energy bills are sky-high. House prices and renting is out control while banks pocket huge profits. Our hospitals are at breaking point. The next budget should see this government address these issues as a matter of urgency.

Noel Harrington,

Kinsale.

Maybe we should leave holidays to the parents

EDITOR – In the past many parents went on both local and national radio expressing concern at overseas trips for students arranged by schools. It seems the idea was dropped for a time. I met three parents over the weekend who expressed concern at overseas trips arranged for students by schools.

Each parent mentioned the difficulties they are experiencing due to the costs of living now and they feel pressured by children wanting to join overseas schools trips. All of this as one said it’s really ‘because teachers want a free holiday’! Would it not be best to leave overseas travel to parents?

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown.

State is short-sighted on horticulture course

EDITOR – I was disappointed to see the Cork ETB confirming last week an end to the horticulture course in Skibbereen.

They say there wasn’t enough interest in it. Surely it is our government’s role to create interest – by advertising it better – so that more people know the importance of knowing more about growing crops and plants in Ireland, as climate change takes hold? I was very disappointed to see an arm of the State appearing so short-sighted.

Sue Crowe,

Ballincollig.

Age crisis is another pressure on agriculture

EDITOR – There is an age crisis in Irish culture and all the problems that go with it.

About 60% of Irish farms are owned by people age 65 years are over.

Only 7% of Irish farms are owned by young people under 35 years, while 2% of Irish farms are owned by people under 25 years.

Farmers who inherit farms at 50 years – their best years of ambition and drive are probably gone.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield,

Bandon.