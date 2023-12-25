Dismayed mental health service is being disbanded

EDITOR – I am dismayed to hear that the open dialogue service for adult mental health clients living in the Bantry area is to be disbanded. For those not in the know, the open dialogue service enables a person who suffers from mental health illness to actively involve family members and friends who they know can help them recover. This holistic model, which has won awards, and is held in very high esteem all over Europe, has helped my family member greatly and others, too. With the number of people suffering with mental health issues on the increase, I cannot understand why such an excellent service would be done away with. We, as a family, found the open dialogue service in Bantry excellent. Our ill family member was able to bring us and other family members and friends into the therapy room when the time is right, and it helped hugely by building relationships, and it brought peace and calm. I would appeal to the powers that be to reconsider this retrograde step.

A concerned parent.

(Name withheld by editor).

Village cannot develop fully without a bypass

EDITOR – the traffic congested streets of Inishannon, with all the traffic of West Cork, that is heading to and from Cork twice per day, is a frustration to motorists. It is also a safety concern to the locals, with school children and shoppers dodging the constant traffic. On the day of the opening of the Macroom bypass, a woman was knocked down and killed. Every day’s delay makes this more likely in Innishannon. It is time for new, decisive thinking, like the building of a new bypass and bridge over the river Bandon. Hubris is not good enough. The constant traffic congestion hinders the development of the village, and it could become a major satellite town of Cork city. A new bypass is vital, and is a win-win situation.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield,

Bandon.

Similarities with Ireland in history of Middle East

EDITOR – For almost a decade, against gradually worsening tension, readers have expressed both regret and anxiety at the goings-on in what is known as Israel. The bloodshed on both sides is certainly lamentable and one can only wonder whether the devastation in Gaza can ever be rebuilt into a nation that won’t display the scars. To the Palestinians, they will claim to be objecting to 75 years of oppression by an illegal State that didn’t exist pre-1948. Israel, on the other hand, maintains its right to exist and to defend itself. The unresolved question is who is right? Erecting messages imploring for a ceasefire is humanitarian but ineffectual. Neither party will simply walk away without reparation for the bloody nose of the current carnage but, to help decide for oneself, the reader may find browsing the internet for ‘Balfour Declaration’, ideally the Wikipedia one, will set the scene as dictated for the League of Nations in its letter of 2nd November 1917. For a country like Ireland, there’ll be many similarities.

Nick Turner,

Drimoleague.

Government has erased 'women' from statute books

EDITOR – It is most ironic that March 8th, International Women’s Day, has been chosen as the date for the upcoming referendums, to expunge the words, ‘woman’, ‘motherhood’, and ‘home’ from the Constitution. Sadly, it’s not surprising given that in the past few months this government has erased the word ‘woman’ from all legislation on the statute books, while spokespersons for the main opposition party could not define what a ‘woman’ is. Perhaps this brave new world, we are being told to aspire to, does not need ‘women’, ‘mammies’ or ‘homes’. After all, our Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, informed the Dáil that we are facing a “demographic challenge” so “we need inward migration”. By outsourcing having babies to the global south, we will only need workers and consumers.

Gearóid Duffy,

Lee Road.

Support for Gaza 'inspiring'

EDITOR – I am writing to express my heartfelt appreciation for the inspiring display of solidarity and mobilisation that I have witnessed among the people of West Cork in support of the people of Gaza. In these challenging times, witnessing our community come together to stand in solidarity is both heartening and a testament to the compassion that defines our region. The history of Ireland has shaped our understanding of the importance of empathy and standing up for those facing injustice. Just as Ireland has experienced struggles for justice and freedom, we recognise the struggles of others around the world. The outpouring of support for Gaza in West Cork resonates with our shared history and the values we hold dear. It is heartening to see individuals and community groups from all walks of life joining hands to raise awareness, contribute, and advocate for the people of Gaza. In the spirit of empathy and justice, I join the voices calling for an immediate ceasefire. It is my belief that dialogue, understanding, and diplomacy are the paths to a sustainable and just resolution. Our shared history teaches us the importance of advocating for peace and justice, not just for our own, but for all. May the unity and compassion displayed in West Cork serve as a beacon of hope and a reminder that, even in challenging times, our shared humanity can bring about positive change.

Evie Nevin

Knocks, Lyre.

Where was god in Cop28?

EDITOR – Despite the hype and expectations over the last number of weeks, very little has come out of the Cop28 talks. Only further monies and resources committed by our government, and other nations, which will do very little solve the problem. I am open to correction here but has any minister or rep from any of the countries present at the gathering invoked the help of the almighty god in solving the present climate crisis? I do not think so and it’s hard to ignore the creator of the great universe and all mankind. What a shame on our own ministers and an ex-president Mary Robinson, representing one of the oldest Christian countries in Europe, to ignore God’s help.

Jeremiah McCarthy,

Tawnies Grove, Clonakilty.