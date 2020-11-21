Christmas primarily a religious feast

SIR – For some time now I have been very worried about the situation of the government regarding the ongoing pandemic gripping the country. I am an older woman living alone whose daily outing was to attend mass in my local church.

Here, I would meet and converse with my friends. However, since the introduction of level three I and a lot of others have been deprived of this and any social interactions.

Therefore, I would like to make the following points: For me, Christmas was always supposed to be a religious feast and the most important thing about this was to attend mass on Christmas Day and receive Holy Communion.

So far I have not heard this mentioned in the media, we seem much more interested in visiting the twelve pubs of Christmas, shopping as if it was going out of fashion, having the biggest Christmas tree and the brightest lights and decorations.

Where is the candle in the window to welcome the Virgin Mary so that the baby can be born with us? Is that not the essence of the season?

Of course, I can appreciate the devastating effects this virus has had on our economy and our community at large, but that should not be the priority when it comes to celebrating Christmas Day.

Our churches are now cold and empty and somehow not inviting. I would like to ask the Chief Medical Officer how many people contacted Covid-19 from being in a church?

Please open our churches for Christmas and, if necessary, be selective.

I am by no means a killjoy and hope to see family and friends over the Christmas period. We need to put the Baby Jesus first and, if we do that, he will remember us when our time comes.

Phil Ward,

Clonakilty.