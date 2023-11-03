Blocked shores and drains exacerbate flooding

EDITOR - One of the major reasons why the flooding takes place on our streets is because of blocked shores and drains.

Not a great deal of attention is given to water evacuation infrastructure by local authorities, which is one of its greatest failings. When flood water persists, efforts are made to unblock shores and drains, which proves that not enough effort is being made in unblocking them in the first place.

Every year when tides are high and rain is heavy many businesses and homes or flooded out unnecessarily because of blocked drains and shores.

This is undoubtedly increasing insurance premiums substantially and costing jobs because businesses have to close. We have all seen many drains and shores choked with debris, leaves, and earth. There are thousands of these drains all over the country which are crucial to deflecting rain water away from property with rain water where it can do serious damage.

Far more needs to be done to unblock infrastructure which is designed to give relief when rain water is heavy and tides are high.

We have got to recognise the value of unblocking drains and shores, which should be done regularly and especially before heavy rain.

Let’s not forget to unblock infrastructure designed to give relief when rains and tides are high.

Because all we are going to end up doing is paying through the nose with higher insurance premiums, or be refused insurance altogether.

Maurice Fitzgerald,

Shanbally.

Time to say enough to death and destruction

EDITOR – A policy of appeasement with Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy resulted in the so-called Munich Agreement being signed in 1938.

We all know what happened after that. World War II, resulting in destruction and the deaths of millions.

Now it seems world leaders are following a similar policy with prime minister Netanyahu and Zionism.

Time for the people of the world to say enough to death and destruction.

Michael A Moriarty,

Rochestown, Cork.

Our hospital staff are working in 'war movie'

EDITOR – In the recent past, two of my close relatives were emergency-admitted by ambulances to hospitals, one to the Mercy University Hospital Cork and the other to the Cork University Hospital.

With excess admissions and confinements at record levels, on my many hospital visitations during a period of two months, I observed the accident and emergency departments overwhelmed, many staff stressed by heavy workloads, reminiscent of war movie settings, scenes you would not expect at this time of year in a first world country. I extend praise and gratitude to the first responders, ambulance crews and the hard-working, committed hospital staff who gave exceptional hands-on care to both of my relatives.

In the MUH, to Professor O’Connor, doctors and nurses and a special thanks to the ‘two Joes’ – porters who assisted over and above their official duties – and the helpful assistance of receptionist Tracey.

In the CUH, to Dr Peter Kelly, A&E and ward doctors and nurses; in the step-down ward, porters, catering and ancillary support staff, senior nurse Joan and fellow nurses.

Joe Terry,

Tower,

Blarney.

Some basic steps to help relieve flooding

EDITOR – I refer to the recent flooding in Midleton. All pipes in every town are about 100 years old and non-return valves on all properties should be fitted. Homes should be fitted with flood barriers. All rivers and streams should be inspected and excess sand and gravel and all obstructions should be removed. The Council should have staff to clear drains on a regular basis and there should be no developments on flood plains.

Thomas Edgeworth,

Rennrour East,

Bantry.

We need a new plan to eradicate TB

EDITOR – As a young teenager, starting off in farming, I can remember the yearly chore and anxiety of the yearly TB and brucellosis tests on farms.

Now today, 50 years later, I hear of many farmers’ livelihoods being wrecked by having cow reactors to be culled.

In these modern times, everyone has a smart phone and satellite television, but TB eradication has stalled.

I wonder if there are too many vested interests keeping it going.

Vets and department officials would lose out.

So every year, there is the annual harvest of reactors. We need a new approach if we are to finally eradicate TB from the Irish cattle herd.

Michael Hallissey,

Mayfield,

Bandon.