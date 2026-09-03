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Reader’s Picture of the Week

September 3rd, 2026 7:25 AM

By Southern Star Team

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A bumble bee hard at work at Future Forest, Kealkill. Photo taken by Kate O’Sullivan of Laharanshermeen, Bantry.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion  or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

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