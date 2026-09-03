Cork winner celebrating €3.6m Lotto win

Cork Lotto players are being urged to check their tickets this morning and after a lotto player from the Rebel County won the €3,641,884 jackpot in last night’s draw.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased online on Tuesday September 1st and the winning numbers were: 02, 13, 37, 38, 41, 46 and the bonus was 18.

The National Lottery has confirmed that an email has been sent to the winner advising them to check their account. The Rebel County player is advised to contact the Prize Claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and arrangements will be made for them to visit Lottery Headquarters to collect their prize.

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National Lottery spokesperson Sarah Orr said: 'While Wednesday night’s Lotto draw marked a milestone moment for the game with 46 & 47 now officially retiring from the game, it was a truly significant night for one Rebel County player. The midweek draw saw an online player in Cork win the jackpot which was worth an incredible €3,641,884. We are encouraging all of our online players in Cork to carefully check their accounts today as one person now has a jackpot amount waiting to be claimed.'

The Cork player has become the sixth Lotto jackpot winner of the year-to-date following wins by players in Mayo, Dublin (3) and Offaly.

Wednesday night’s draw marked the final farewell to Lotto numbers 46 and 47. From Saturday, a new Lotto chapter begins, with 45 balls now in the drum.