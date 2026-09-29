Vigilance urged following capture of single Asian hornet in Ringaskiddy

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, has called on members of the public to remain vigilant following the capture and verification of a single Asian hornet in Cork.

“Last week an Asian Hornet was seen, photographed and captured by a member of the public in the Ringaskiddy area who then quickly notified the National Biodiversity Data Centre. The sighting triggered a rapid response plan led by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of my department to investigate the possibility of any further activity in the area.

“NPWS Conservation Rangers have been surveying and monitoring the area extensively since the sighting was reported, using the methods which helped us to locate and remove two nests in Cork last year. I am pleased to report that there is no evidence of any further activity associated with this sighting.”

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The Minister continued:

“This shows us that our early warning and rapid response model is working. Our approach builds on experience, is informed by the best available science and relies on close co-ordination between government agencies, experts and local communities.

“It is important that we stay alert. That’s why I am asking members of the public to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for Asian hornet activity in their gardens, and other outdoor areas. Early detection is key if we are to prevent this species from gaining a foothold in Ireland and damaging our pollinators and ecosystems. The online Asian hornet reporting system, which is managed by the National Biodiversity Data Centre makes it easier than ever to report a sighting.”

The National Museum of Ireland will now examine the specimen, contributing to our knowledge about this invasive species and the risk it poses to Ireland.

Minister O'Sullivan thanked the member of the public who reported the hornet, as well as the Asian Hornet Management Group and NPWS Conservation Rangers for their swift and effective response.

Members of the public are encouraged to photograph sightings of the Asian Hornet and report it to the National Biodiversity Data Centre.

Members of the public should not attempt to handle hornets. Widespread trapping is not currently recommended as Asian hornet remains at a very low level in Ireland. Widespread tracking poses unnecessary risks to native insects.