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U2 bassist Adam Clayton's plan for Kinsale mansion

September 29th, 2026 1:26 PM

By Martin Steinmetz

U2 bassist Adam Clayton's plan for Kinsale mansion Image
Adam Clayton, pictured at a 2018 gig in Belfast, is planning to retire to Kinsale (image copyright: Y2kcrazyjoker4 / Wikimedia)

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U2 bassist Adam Clayton is planning to transform a derelict farm near Kinsale into his retirement mansion.

The musician (66) has applied to Cork County Council for the development at Ringfinnan, southwest of Kinsale.

The planning documents describe the site near Duggan Bridge as “an ideal place to create his retirement home”.

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The plans include the demolition of a derelict farmhouse and outbuildings to make way for a replacement building.

They also include details of 50 solar panels and five wind turbines, as well as a proposed access road to the mansion from the L7302.

Planning agent Coakley O’Neill Town Planning Ltd. submitted the application on Clayton's behalf.

The earmarked site is next to the 9/11 Garden of Remembrance, commemorating New York firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11.

Read the full story in this week's Southern Star.

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