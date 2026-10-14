'The grass can wait' says lucky Cork lotto winner

A Cork family syndicate have claimed the €3,641,884 Lotto Jackpot which was won online on September 2.

The family syndicate are still coming to terms with their incredible win after receiving the news which came at the most ordinary of moments as one syndicate member was preparing to head outside and cut the grass.

The syndicate discovered their newfound fortune when a notification prompted one family member to check their National Lottery account. What they found left them completely stunned, with the planned gardening quickly forgotten as the reality of their multi-million-euro win began to sink in.

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"I was getting ready to head out and cut the grass when the notification came through," they recalled. "I checked the account and just couldn't believe what I was seeing. My first thought was, 'Did they send the message to the wrong person?

"The grass wasn't cut that day," they laughed. "The rest of the day was a whirlwind of emotions. There was shock, excitement and a lot of staring at the screen wondering if it was actually real."

The head of the syndicate immediately showed the account details to their wife, who had just returned home from shopping.

"I showed her the phone and it took about three looks before she believed it. She had only just come in from doing the shopping and it was a struggle for either of us to focus on unpacking the bags because we were both in complete shock."

To celebrate their jackpot win, the syndicate decided to upgrade a holiday they had already planned.

"We already had a trip booked, so we decided to treat ourselves and upgrade the stay. It was the perfect excuse to celebrate and it was absolute bliss."

Looking to the future, the syndicate are most excited about creating new memories together. While some members of the syndicate have already started looking at homes they might like to buy, the family say they are determined to remain grounded.

"We'll continue to live life as normal. We'll organise a family get together to celebrate properly and add an extra holiday or two along the way."