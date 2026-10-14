Pickets and protests throughout West Cork today

OVER 60,000 SIPTU members are taking strike action today, manning up to 2,000 picket lines across the country alongside tens of thousands of their trade union colleagues in the public sector, in the largest mobilisation of workers in Ireland in a generation.

Picketing by SIPTU members began at midnight at local authority facilities across the country. And members working in hospitals, ambulance services, universities, fire services and State agencies will join the nationwide public service stoppage.

SIPTU Deputy General Secretary, Adrian Kane, said: “This mobilisation demonstrates the determination of our members to secure a better deal for workers struggling under a worsening cost of living crisis and a Government which is dismissive of their concerns.

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“The €1.2 billion announced in the Budget for public sector pay claims is an offer of a pay increase of approximately 2.5% in 2027 once pension costs and previous commitments are included. With annual inflation currently running at 4.1%, this provides no credible starting point for talks aimed at protecting living standards.

“This cost of living crisis is the one struggle for workers in the public and private sectors. Suppression of public service pay provides a benchmark for employers to suppress wages in other sectors, while doing nothing to resolve a cost of living crisis driven by the housing crisis, energy and household costs.”

He added: “Today is a day for solidarity for workers across the economy struggling with a Government which fails to understand that the current circumstances of the vast majority of workers in this economy must be understood and addressed, or they will exercise their democratic right to withdraw their labour to ensure they are."

Read this week's Southern Star for a full report about local pickets and protests.