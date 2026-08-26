Status Yellow rain warning issued for Cork

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for County Cork, with heavy rainfall expected from Thursday afternoon into the early hours of Friday.

The warning will come into effect at midday on Thursday and remain in place until 3am on Friday.

Forecasters have warned of spells of heavy rain, with possible thunderstorms also expected.

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The conditions could lead to localised flooding and treacherous travelling conditions, while outdoor events could also be affected, Met Éireann has said.

Further heavy showers are expected over the weekend and coming week, as a wetter-than-average period is forecast for many parts of the country.