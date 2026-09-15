Holly Cairns to miss party one day think-in following medical advice

Social Democrats leader and Cork South West TD Holly Cairns is to miss her party's think-in today and the start of the new Dáil term this Wednesday following medical advice from her doctors.

Ms Cairns is in the third trimester of her second pregnancy and is due to give birth to her second child at the start of November. She has been advised by her doctors to rest for several weeks.

A party spokesperson said: "Holly had intended to take maternity leave in October. She has received medical advice that she needs to rest at home for now, but she hopes to return to the Dáil in a few weeks. However, that will depend on the medical advice."

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Deputy Cairns and her partner Barry Looney announced her pregnancy in June and she is due to take maternity leave next month ahead of the birth of her second child. They had their first child, a baby girl in November 2024.

The Social Democrats are holding their one day think-in at the Royal Institute of the Architects in Dublin today while Cian O'Callaghan will again act as deputy leader while Deputy Cairns is on maternity leave.