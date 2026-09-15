Courtmac RNLI deal with two call outs over the weekend

The Courtmacsherry Lifeboat crew dealt with two call outs to persons in distress over the weekend.

The Courtmacsherry All Weather Lifeboat “Val Adnams” was called out just before 2pm on Saturday, as a swimmer was overdue their return off Duneen Beach in Clonakilty Bay.

The lifeboat under Coxswain Ken Cashman and a crew of five were underway quickly and together with the local inshore Lifeboat based across the bay at Inchydoney, proceeded to the area of the missing person. Thankfully the person was able to make the shoreline themselves and on being checked out by lifeboat personnel wasnot in need of any further assistance.

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The at 6.40pm on Sunday the bleepers were again activated by the Coast Guard Marine Co-ordination centre in Valentia, to this time go to the aid of two kayakers who had got into difficulty in a rapidly descending coastal fog, off Long Strand near Owenahincha.

The lifeboat under Coxswain Ken Cashman and crew, were tasked to this incident as was the RNLI Lifeboat from Union Hall.

Once on scene the two lifeboats commenced a search pattern of the area as the visibility off the shore was poor. Thankfully, the kayakers were able to make their way ashore and after being assessed, the lifeboats were stood down and returned to base.

The crew on the two callouts were Coxswain Ken Cashman, Stuart Russell, Dave Philips, Tadgh McCarthy, Simon Locke, Peter Nunan, Denis Murphy, Luke Hanley and Tom Kelly.

"It was a busy Sunday for our station crew and personnel as the annual Alice Crowley swim in support of the Courtmacsherry and Inchydoney Lifeboats took place off Inchydoney Beach at 1pm. Many thanks to Justin Crowley and their committee for their great support to our Lifeboat Station every year from this event," said Vincent O'Donovan.