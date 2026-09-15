Repair work on hydrotherapy pool in Dunmanway Swimming Pool

REPAIR work is expected to begin on the hydrotherapy pool in Dunmanway Swimming Pool, writes Chris Benn.

The update was given in response to a query put forward by Cllr Brendan McCarthy (FG) at a meeting of the council’s West Cork Municipal District on Monday.

He described the pool as a vital facility, and the only one of its kind in the area, but it has been out of commission for several months now.

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‘So many people have used it and got enormous benefit from it,’ he explained, citing cases of people using it to help with arthritis and for rehabbing after surgeries. ‘Care workers from Co-Action and Cope with clients who were regular users of the facility derived wonderful benefits from their sessions there.’

He added that for ‘parents who had adult children with disabilities, the hydrotherapy pool was an extremely important part of their weekly routine’.

Eimear O’Neill, Municipal District Officer, stated that the council, ‘acknowledges the importance of the hydrotherapy pool to the many individuals and groups who rely on the facility.’

She assured members that a contractor had been appointed and that ‘every effort is being made to have the works completed and the hydrotherapy pool returned to service as soon as possible.’

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.