Action needed to protect horticulture sector, says Macra

Macra has called for urgent action to protect Ireland’s horticulture sector and strengthen food security as Ireland’s reliance on imported fruit and vegetables soars.

This article was featured in our West Cork Farming 2026 magazine – you can read the full magazine here!

The call follows a new report from the Climate Change Advisory Council (CCAC), warning that climate-related crop failures and supply-chain disruption overseas could leave Ireland increasingly exposed.

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The council’s Annual Review 2026 highlights that approximately 83% of fruit and vegetables consumed in Ireland are imported.

Meanwhile, the number of commercial vegetable growers has fallen to less than 70, compared with more than 600 in the 1990s.

Macra National President Josephine O'Neill said: 'Climate change is creating greater uncertainty for farmers internationally, and we cannot take secure and affordable access to imported food for granted.

'However, if we are serious about strengthening Ireland’s food security, we must also be serious about maintaining the capacity to produce food here at home.'

She added that Macra has already highlighted the significant pressures facing the horticultural sector.

The latest figures show horticultural input costs increased by 3.9% in the past year, with fruit production costs increasing by 7.5% and vegetable production costs by 4.7%.

The report itself identifies low prices, retail pressures, high start-up costs, labour shortages and international competition as factors behind the decline in horticultural producers.

'Farmers cannot be expected to invest and adapt to changing climate conditions without adequate financial and practical support.

'For young farmers in particular, we need to make domestic food production, particularly fruit and vegetable production, a viable and attractive career,' said Ms O'Neill.