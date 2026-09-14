Hauliers claim overgrown hedges are contributing to accidents

OVERGROWN hedges and trees are contributing to accidents on rural roads, according to the Irish Road Haulage Association.

Hauliers have called on the Road Safety Authority (RSA) to lead a nationwide campaign to engage with landowners and local authorities to resolve the issue.

President of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), Ger Hyland, said dangerous, overgrown hedgerows and roadside trees are blocking sight-lines, pushing vehicles over the white line, and are a road safety hazard on rural roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Hyland called on the RSA to take ownership of the issue as part of its road-safety remit. And he suggested that the RSA "should proactively lead a campaign to encourage local authorities and landowners to ensure roads are cleared of dangerous overhanging branches, and vegetation," claiming it to be a critical road safety issue, especially on rural roads.

READ more about the damage being caused to these vehicles, and other issues, in this week's Southern Star.