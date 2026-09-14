Fastnet Film Festival seeks new chief executive officer

FASTNET Film Festival, an internationally recognised, independent film festival and registered charity based in Schull, is searching for a CEO.

Hilary McCarthy, the communications and programme manager with Fastnet Film Festival, outlined to the Southern Star how the annual festival in May, built its reputation by being deliberately different.

For almost two decades, it has proven to be a celebration of film, filmmaking and filmmakers, supported by an exceptional network of volunteers.

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Hilary said the festival is also widely known for its direct, informal engagement between filmmakers, audiences, craftspeople and the wider film community.

"Our Village Is Our Screen” has become the festival catch-cry given that ​it had no conventional cinema. During the festival, the village itself becomes the venue, with pubs, shops, restaurants, halls and other spaces transformed into event locations.

The word is out amongst local and internationally acclaimed actors that ​the festival is famous for its independence, informality, and accessibility. They simply love the absence of commercial or red-carpet trappings.

Hilary confirmed that the festival organisers are now seeking a new chief executive officer to lead the festival into its next chapter: "Building on its strong foundations while protecting the distinctive character that makes Fastnet unique."

With a competitive starting salary of €70,000 to €80,000, with incremental increases and flexibility for an exceptional candidate, there should be considerable interest in the advertised role.

To find out more visit the vacancies section of the festival website: www.fastnetfilmfestival.com.​ Applications should be addressed to [email protected] before the closing date of October 30.