Warehouse to make way for music venue in Bantry

OCTOBER 31 has been set as the date for closure of what was the GW Biggs warehouse in Bantry and the start of a whole new departure for West Cork Music.

August 19 is the date that West Cork Music received notification that their planning application to transform the warehouse and town centre site into a concert venue and education hub has been approved.

M&P O’Sullivan issued a statement welcoming the planning decision describing it as "a significant boost for the town and wider West Cork region."

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The company confirmed that the warehouse will close at the end of next month to facilitate West Cork Music's next phase of development.

The company said GW Biggs customers will continue to be served through its established delivery service, with orders fulfilled directly from their Cork operation.

West Cork Music told the Southern Star: "We are looking forward to moving on to the commission and construction phases of our venue and education hub project, and to giving the site a fresh lease of life as soon as possible, subject to the final grant of planning permission and conditions."

READ the full story in this week's Southern Star.