Clonakilty’s Kent Street secures €150,000 regeneration project funding

KENT Street in Clonakilty is to benefit from a €150,000 investment in its streetscape.

Minister for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, confirmed that the project has been included under the Department of Heritage’s new Towns and Cities Regeneration Investment Fund programme.

​It is part of a €409 million investment in 120 projects in towns and cities in every local authority in the State.

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“We had a significant investment in Clonakilty town centre more than 10 years ago,' said Deputy O'Sullivan. 'Now, it is time for the next phase and the upgrading of our streetscapes and public spaces."

As part of a Town Centre First policy, Deputy O'Sullivan said: "Kent Street is a long-term project, laying the groundwork for significant future regeneration.

“Projects like this," he added, "helping communities reimagine their town centres and transform publicly owned vacant or derelict heritage buildings through renovation, renewal, and adaptive reuse."