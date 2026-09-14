An Sanctóir celebrates 30 years of community, connection and creativity

A CELEBRATION marking 30 years as a place of community, creativity, connection and care will take place at An Sanctóir in Ballydehob with a free day-long gathering that is open to everyone.

From 10am on Saturday September 19, friends old and new are invited to come together at An Sanctóir to celebrate the people, ideas and community that have shaped it over the past three decades – and to look ahead to what its next chapter might hold.

The day will include discussions and dance with founde, Charlie Stevens and others, an ecology talk with Nikki Keeling, movement on the land, singing, family-friendly activities, yoga nidra, shared meals and more.

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There will also be time to remember friends who have passed and the unveiling of a newly erected sculpture donated to An Sanctóir by the late Susan O'Toole.

A potluck dinner will take place in the evening, with everyone invited to bring a dish to share, before the day concludes with live music from Non-Toxic Orchestra from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

The celebration marks three decades since a small group of people came together with an ambitious idea: to create a permanent space in West Cork where people could gather to practise, create, learn and connect.

When An Sanctóir opened its doors at Bawnaknockane, Ballydehob, in 1996, it was one of the first purpose-built holistic centres in Ireland.

Until then, its founding members had been practising in rented sports centres and community halls. Led by Charlie Stevens, they dared to imagine something different – a dedicated space for yoga, dance, meditation and creative expression of all kinds.

Meaning sanctuary, An Sanctóir was created to provide an ideal environment to nourish the human spirit, renew one’s connection to the natural world, and celebrate the joy of living.

Its distinctive octagonal practice space was designed by West Cork architect Tony Cohu​, and built by Skibbereen builders Tim and Frank Collins.

Set within almost 30 acres of land with expansive views towards Mount Gabriel, the centre was made possible through a £50,000 grant from the West Cork Enterprise Board, alongside members' savings, interest-free loans, a bank loan and countless fundraising efforts.

Today, An Sanctóir is a registered charity, debt-free and held in stewardship by a group of trustees for the benefit of the community, the land, creativity, healing and spiritual practice.

An Sanctóir has provided a home for classes, workshops and retreats; music, dance and creative practice; festivals and community gatherings; weddings, naming ceremonies and private celebrations; camping, walking and time spent simply connecting with nature and with one another.

For more than 20 years, the land has also been home to Two Rivers, a Steiner-inspired kindergarten run voluntarily by a committee of parents, with outdoor play and connection with the natural world at its heart.

An Sanctóir has been shaped not only by those who founded it, but by everyone who has facilitated or attended an event, shared a skill, joined a Meitheal workday, fundraised, donated, cared for the land or simply spent time there.

Current trustee, Patrice Fanning, describes the thirtieth anniversary as an opportunity both to celebrate and to reflect.

“Harvest time," he said, "invites us to look back at the seeds that were planted, see how they’ve grown, assess where we’re at, and contemplate what comes next.”

For founder, Charlie Stevens, the values that inspired An Sanctóir three decades ago remain just as relevant today:

He said: "The need for circles of community is perhaps more important now than ever. Both the Zen master Thich Nhat Hanh and the Dalai Lama said that the next Buddha will not be an individual, but the community. An Sanctóir can be, and is, a place for this. We are all part of community.

"The anniversary on Saturday is therefore not simply a celebration of a building or an organisation, but of the community that has grown around it – and an invitation to be part of what comes next."

Everyone is welcome, whether you have known An Sanctóir for decades, have visited once or twice, or have never been before. The event is free, with donations appreciated. The full programme is available online.