WINTER TIPS: Embrace sustainability, timeless colours and luxurious lighting

Interior designer Lauraine Farley gives her recommendations for cosy, inviting surroundings as winter approaches.

Colour

For your colour palette this season, think muted yet atmospheric shades like Brushed Gold from Dulux, which is a deep, burnished, indulgent yellow that creates a sense of opulence without trying too hard. Wild Blackberry is a deep plum that envelopes the walls like a velvet gown and creates a dynamic and imaginative space, both restful and soothing - divine in a bedroom.

Time to reflect

When you are decorating with individual mirrors, bigger is almost always better, so don’t be afraid to make a statement. Because they reflect light back into the room, large mirrors are a great way to create a sense of space in a small room. If you’re hanging a mirror above something, it shouldn’t be wider than the piece of furniture it is hanging over. Also, it shouldn’t be less than half than the width of the piece of furniture, unless you are using it in a grouping. The bottom of a large mirror should be about 6 inches above the back of the sofa or whatever piece it’s over, with the exception of large mirrors above a fireplace, which should be hung fairly close (less than 4” above) or actually sitting on the mantel. Treat smaller mirrors that are hung on the wall like a picture, and position them at eye height – remember you need to be able to see yourself! Small mirrors also usually look better in groups. Another trick to making sure that a mirror will fit in with your decor, get one with a shape and frame style that goes with everything else you have in the room.

Light up

Lamps are absolutely essential when it comes to creating a cosy feel to your decor. As the day turns to night and the sky begins to darken, there is no cosier way to welcome the evening than by working your way through your home, methodically switching on your lamps, to create ambient lighting to relax into for the evening. Our bedrooms are one of the cosiest rooms in the house - it is where we most need to be able to unwind, Getting yourself ready for bed in the warm glow of a lamp, rather than a full wash of light, will help you relax and give your eyes a break from the stimulation of the day.

Sustainable design

There is nothing more sustainable than using vintage or antique pieces – recycling at its best and most fun. They offer a personal and unique feel, and immediately add character to a space that new items of furniture never could. Mid-century pieces fused with designs from the ’60s to 80’s are right on trend in home décor at the moment, heralding the beginnings of an exciting return to the past. Where the streamlined simplicity of mid-century modern merges seamlessly with the vibrancy of the latter era we get a timeless fusion of modern lines and the flair of retro aesthetics. The key to achieving this look is balance however – amalgamating the clean minimalist features of mid-century style with the exuberant colour palette and striking patterns of the ’60s-’80s era. This trend will enable you to experience the nostalgia of yesteryear in a fresh and modern way.

Tidy up

To keep things tidy yet inviting, leather and wicker baskets are a great way to stow all of your cosy accessories like extra throws, blankets and cushions so they’re close to hand when you settle down for the evening.

This article originally appeared in The Southern Star's Autumn Home and Garden supplement. Subscribers can read the full supplement via our ePaper.