Use paint to revitalise those wooden floors

A SPLASH of paint can bring a sense of relaxed luxury to your home.

Wooden floors are sometimes considered an extra wall in a space. adding painted wood floors to any room is a beautiful way to update your interior space.

There are several reasons why a painted floor can be a good idea: you may have lifted an old carpet and noted that the old floorboards are too old to be refinished, therefore painting is a great option. Even if they are old and worn, it will add to the character and the finished look.

A dark space can be made to feel bright and even appear bigger by painting the flooring. Painted floors are an affordable, quick, and a relatively easy-to-do-yourself job that will save on the expense of replacing flooring.

Before you start, you’ll need to move all of your furniture out of the way.

You will also need to give the floor a clean to make sure there is no debris on it.

Give it a mop and make sure you leave it to dry completely before you start painting. It is also a good idea to mask off your skirting boards.

