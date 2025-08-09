Frame your headboard

Incorporating display shelving around a headboard can transform a bedroom into a stylish and functional retreat.

This design approach maximises on your vertical space, making it ideal for small rooms or minimalist aesthetics.

Shelving units built around or above the bed create a natural focal point while offering opportunities to personalise the space with books, plants, artwork, or decorative

items.

Symmetry is key to maintaining visual balance. Matching shelves or cabinets on either side of the bed can frame the headboard, providing both storage and visual structure. Floating shelves above the headboard add dimension without overwhelming the space, while integrated lighting can enhance ambience and functionality, especially for reading.

Materials and finishes should coordinate with the room’s overall palette. Wood lends warmth and texture, while metal or glass can evoke a more modern, streamlined feel. For a cohesive look, custom cabinetry or picture ledges that blend seamlessly with the wall can give the illusion of built-in design.

Safety should also be a priority: secure heavy items and ensure shelving is properly anchored. When executed thoughtfully, display shelving around a bed head not only maximises storage but also adds character, elevating the overall bedroom design with both beauty and practicality.

If you need help with your home interiors contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 or follow her Facebook page ine anish or www.ineanish.ie