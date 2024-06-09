The right panel is hard to beat

WALL panelling is one of the hottest interior trends for instantly adding character and depth to a plain wall, and these living room panelling ideas might just be the perfect persuasion you need for your next DIY project.

Chunky shaker-style panelling is hugely popular in country and modern rustic-style interiors. It brings instant depth to a wall and is a great choice for bringing character to a new-build property.

If you have a traditional property you may want to add the inclusion of a Dado rail, usually around 30-60cm from the ceiling: it can help to draw the eye up, giving the illusion of a bigger space.

If you have a small living room, choose to paint the dado rail and the space above it in the same colour to avoid a clash of colours, using the same colour creates a more flawless draw of the eye up to the ceiling.

Add a Classic Touch with wainscoting. If you have a period property or want to achieve a timeless look in your living room, traditional wainscoting is a popular style of panelling.

Instead of traditional half-wall panelling, fit your panelling two thirds of the way up the wall. This will instantly draw your eye up, giving the illusion of a bigger living

room.

Create a zoned area within your living room by placing some slat panels on a section of the wall. This works best when it is placed behind something to set a boundary within a space, such as with a console table or behind a TV stand unit.

If you need help with your home interiors contact Lauraine on 086 8657360