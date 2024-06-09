Southern Star Ltd. logo
Home & Garden

The right panel is hard to beat

June 9th, 2024 6:00 PM

By LAURAINE FARLEY

The right panel is hard to beat Image
Chunky shaker-style panelling is hugely popular in country and modern rustic-style interiors.

Share this article

WALL panelling is one of the hottest interior trends for instantly adding character and depth to a plain wall, and these living room panelling ideas might just be the perfect persuasion you need for your next DIY project.

Chunky shaker-style panelling is hugely popular in country and modern rustic-style interiors. It brings instant depth to a wall and is a great choice for bringing character to a new-build property.

If you have a traditional property you may want to add the inclusion of a Dado rail, usually around 30-60cm from the ceiling: it can help to draw the eye up, giving the illusion of a bigger space.

If you have a small living room, choose to paint the dado rail and the space above it in the same colour to avoid a clash of colours, using the same colour creates a more flawless draw of the eye up to the ceiling.

Add a Classic Touch with wainscoting. If you have a period property or want to achieve a timeless look in your living room, traditional wainscoting is a popular style of panelling.

Instead of traditional half-wall panelling, fit your panelling two thirds of the way up the wall. This will instantly draw your eye up, giving the illusion of a bigger living
room.

Create a zoned area within your living room by placing some slat panels on a section of the wall. This works best when it is placed behind something to set a boundary within a space, such as with a console table or behind a TV stand unit.

If you need help with your home interiors contact Lauraine on 086 8657360

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Related content

Recommended