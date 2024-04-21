Stylish surroundings – interior trends for 2024

Sartorial elegance and interior design trends move in close circles. When the two collide the result can be quite spectacular. Let your fashion choices rule your interior aesthetics for an all-over, cohesive look, writes PAULA BURNS

‘Mob wife’ aesthetic

It’s the latest TikTok-endorsed fashion trend that has worked its way into the interiors realm. You don’t have to be married to the mob to love a maximalist look. Be the ‘queenpin’ of your interiors style with a splashing of the ‘mob wife’ aesthetic. While we don’t encourage wall-to-ceiling animal print, a touch of ‘mob’ mentality will instantly add interest to your interiors style. Look to accessories that aren’t afraid to be noticed. As an alternative to animal print, opt for a gold tiger lamp matched with a bold shade for a pop of colour. Candles and vases in the mob wife signature leopard print are an easy way to sneak in a touch of maximalism. If a clean aesthetic is more your style, the monochrome effect of a zebra print cushion or throw will create texture and elevate the look of the room.

Latte dressing

It was inevitable that our love affair with coffee would eventually spill over into fashion and interiors. An elevated take on muted tones, ‘latte dressing’ is all about embracing the coffee blend hues of vanilla, brown and tan. When it comes to interiors, the trend is a step up on ‘clean girl’ living.

Break up the clean lines of a stark white interiors with the subtle introduction of warmer shades. Offset white walls with window furnishings in the slightly deeper shades of ivory or champagne. Bring some oomph to the overall feel of a room with shot of espresso accessories.

A rich, bean-brown throw and cushions against a cream couch will instantly create a warmer atmosphere. Uplift the look with vintage picture frames in gilded gold or dark wood. When it comes to furniture, follow suit with end tables or a sideboard in dark wood with a marble top for extra sophistication.

Coastal grandma

An ode to Diane Keaton, the ‘coastal grandma’ fashion trend translates seamlessly through to interiors. Your inspiration is easy. Any Nancy Meyers’ movie from ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ to ‘It’s Complicated’, they are a feast for the coastal grandma aesthetic.

Think of the coastal vibes of the Hamptons but in a suburban setting and without the kitsch. This is a sophisticated take on homely neutrals with some added texture. Look to a colour palette of 50 shades of white, ivory and cream. From your style of couch to window dressing. Introduce texture through accessories in rattan and raffia.

Rattan has been brought back to the future with some stylish key pieces. Oversized ceiling lampshades bring textured chic to a neutral lounge area alongside a small rattan pouffe. Stylishly placed woven baskets filled with chunky blankets are must-have accessory alongside a strategically placed raffia beach bag. Bring the rattan vibe through to the patio area with a sleek-style matched with cream cushions.

In keeping with the coastal vibe, introduce nautical pieces but in a subtle way. As ground-breaking as forals are to spring, the navy and white stripe is a nautical must. A nautical striped throw for the couch is a simple way to introduce colour and warmth to the neutral palette. Add a woven rope framed mirror to the mix for a sophisticated rustic vibe.

Cottagecore

In fashion terms, Cottagecore is all about embracing the cosy vibes of handmade knits and vintage finds. Translating this to interiors is easily achieved through an array of eclectic pieces. This trend is all about creating a modern twist on your grandmother’s house, meaning granny favourite florals are a must.

For a contemporary take, look to graphic, floral wallpapers and soft furnishings like cushions and curtains. Handmade throws and fringed blankets will create that cosy granny feel. Bring some extra chintz with vintage-inspired accessories. Charity shops and car boot sales are a treasure trove of old-school pieces that deserve to have a new lease of life.

Think framed prints of old ads, vintage tins, antique tea sets and floral vases. Mix and matching patterns and textures in a lived-in way will give the granny chic style the authenticity it deserves.