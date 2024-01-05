Is it time for a new garden for the New Year?

BY JOYCE RUSSELL

THE year is gone and this is a good time to reflect on what is past and what you hope lies ahead. This is as true about gardens as it is about life, so get out a notebook and start to plan what the next gardening year might look like.

Think about your successes over the last year. Do you want to repeat these again? Nothing is guaranteed, of course, but if you choose to grow the same garden variety that has already proven itself in your plot, then you are increasing the chance of further success in the year to come.

Think if beds need raising up a bit higher, in view of wet weather, or if drainage and edging can be improved. You may choose to remove some plants that really aren’t thriving – plant elsewhere if you can provide more specific conditions – and replace with something more suited to that particular spot.

Then again, this is a good time of year to make more radical changes. Dig a new bed or change the shape of an existing one. Make steps where you need them, instead of a slippery grass slope. You might choose to build a rockery in a corner, or a pond where the ground never dries out. If you have always wanted a greenhouse or polytunnel then think where to put it and start looking at what is available now, so you don’t end up making a significant purchase in a rush.

There are so many ways to change a garden around, but there’s a lot to be said for taking good care of what you already have. Mend, clean, and get ready for the year ahead. There will be plenty of sowing and growing to come in a few weeks’ time.

Early bulbs

Some early bulbs are pushing up plenty of green growth and some will flower before too long. If you have pots and containers full of bulbs, move these to as sheltered a position as you can. Most can cope with low temperatures, but if you want flowers to last, it’s a good idea to shelter them from the worst of wind, rain and snow.

I like to put pots of early flowers close to a door of the house. It’s a reminder to provide care if needed and it’s a lovely sight to greet people going in and out. If a really cold night is forecast, I might even hop the plants in through the door. It’s easy to pop them out again the next morning or when freezing conditions are over.

Brilliant kale

The range of vegetables in the open garden is a bit limited at this time of year. Leeks are doing well and brassicas are holding their own. I’m already looking forward to lovely purple broccoli spears, but until these are ready I’m loving all the possibilities of kale. This doesn’t have to be the tough-leaved crop that was often fed to animals. There are plenty of delicious varieties that have been bred for fussier eaters to enjoy.

I have to say that I love kale. It is super hardy, easy to grow and it tastes delicious. Just remember to buy seed so you can start sowing in April – these plants have a very long growing and harvesting season. My three favourite types are: a good bright green curly variety, a prolific red Russian one and a dark leaved Nero kale. Curly kale leaves are soft enough to chop in salads or bake in the oven, with a little olive oil and salt, to make a tasty crisp treat.

ed Russian kale is super hardy and it produces lots of delectable side shoots to pick as spears in the spring. Nero kale is often chosen by chefs for its texture and taste. All can be sautéed, or steamed, or added to soups, stews, dahl and oven bakes. This is a versatile vegetable – just don’t boil it to death and then reject the result as tasteless!

Check your stores

It’s lovely to have lots of stored fruit and veg to dip into through the winter months. My main tip here is to remember to use those stores! Tasty carrots, onions, potatoes and beetroot can soon make a meal; jams, sauces and pickles are always a treat. Look into the freezer and use the beans, peas, berries, and jars of pesto that bring memories of summer days.

Check all your stored fruit and vegetables carefully and remove any that fail the health test. You will often smell something bad before you see the problem. Evict the culprits before they infect the rest. Most of your stores should be in good shape, so eat, use, and enjoy all the good things you have saved.