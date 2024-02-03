INTERIORS: Use those books to get the looks!

Quick tips for your home with LAURAINE FARLEY

SOME people prefer to use only books to style their bookshelves, but adding some items to your shelves can add visual interest. If books, framed photos, travel mementos and collector memorabilia are your thing, then a book shelf is the perfect spot to reflect and showcase these possessions.

First, the best items to use are ones you already own. “Shop” your house before rushing out and buying anything new, as you likely already own items that fit within your colour scheme, and also have some sentimental meaning behind them. You’re looking for items that vary in texture AND material.

Decide what kinds of materials you’d like to use (perhaps brushed gold, darker woods, stoneware pottery, etc.), and find items that fit within those parameters, play around with what works best for you.

If possible, leave some shelves to be used only as niches for your statement piece. This draws greater attention to your chosen item, and creates a more finished, thoughtful, and curated look.

Consider using plants, too. Faux or real depends on your preference. Also, some books should be put in odd-numbered horizontal stacks and others should be kept upright.

It’s up to your preference as to which books should be displayed horizontally or vertically, but play around with different books, and see which ones you like best when grouped together.

If you need help with your home interiors contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie