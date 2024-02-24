INTERIORS: Taking your style to the max

Quick tips for your home with Lauraine Farley

DO you want to decorate your home with bright and bold colours?

This is one of the hallmarks of maximalism. It is a style that is all about making a statement, using colour, pattern, and texture to create a space that is, vibrant, eclectic and visually stimulating. We will begin to see more of this idea. The idea is ‘more is more’.

Not necessarily having more, but being more bold in design choices with colours and patterns and finishing choices, mixing patterns and colours and not in a subtle way.

This is a tricky one and can quickly go wrong but you do it right and it can be fantastic. Instead of shying away from bright hues, embrace them. Use colours that make you happy; your home is yours, so make it what you want it to be.

Don’t be afraid to do what works for you. if you love bold colours, playful patterns and a mix of style, consider using contrasting colours, such as blue and orange or pink and green to create a bold and eye-catching look. Maximalist rooms are filled with many eclectic items that don’t typically match but are individually inspiring.

When it comes to mixing prints and patterns there are a few key tips to keep in mind: firstly try to choose patterns that share a similar colour palette. Try to repeat colours to create some cohesion. This will help to tie the patterns together.

Secondly, mix patterns of different scales such as large scale floral and small scale geometric print which will help to add more interest and depth to the space.

