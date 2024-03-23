INTERIORS: Add colour to that kitchen

BY LAURAINE FARLEY

WHIMSICAL dinner plates, fancy bowls and La Crueset pots, a premium quality cookware range in every shade imaginable are finding their way into our homes and into the kitchens of influencers and celebrities worldwide.

It appears the era of flawless white porcelain dinnerware is in the past and instead 2024 brings an eclectic mix and a surge of funky, kitchen treasures, some maybe a one of a kind, you might treat yourself to some stylish hand-painted Italian pasta bowls.

Decorative ware can also be very affordable, and just by adding a splash of colour it can look amazing displayed on open shelving.

A table isn’t just somewhere to eat, it is also the perfect opportunity to display your eye for interior design, so look out for that quirky and unusual tableware, there are some beautiful creations out there.

It may only be one or two pieces that you need to pick up to make an impact and elevate your kitchen ware.

