THROWBACK: When Roy Keane visited a Bantry School

This article appeared in The Southern Star in June 2008 and is about when Roy Keane visited St.Finbarr's Boy's National School.

FOR the pupils and teachers of St. Finbarr's Boy's National School, it has been a week, which will be firmly locked away in the annals of their most precious memories, as not only did they sweep the proverbial boards with victories in so many different disciplines but, the piecé de résistance came on Friday with the closely guarded visit to the school of Corkman, and Sunderland manager, Roy Keane.

For the past two years or so the boys at St. Finnbar's have been communicating with Roy and on a recent visit to the Stadium of Light (Sunderland) staff member Bernadette Coffey delivered a collection of letters and cards on their behalf.

Roy responded by personally phoning the school and promising to visit the children and talk with them.

Whilst the school would have liked to involve the whole community of Bantry it was Roy's wish that his time be dedicated specifically to the children.

You can only imagine the pupils' excitement when they were called to what they thought was their assembly and their football hero Roy Keane walked out on stage.

Roy spent over an hour talking to the pupils and answering their questions.

The manner in which he responded to their enquiries, both personal and professional, was most impressive as his captive audience sat enthralled by their hero.

The school presented Roy with a replica of the Bantry Boat.

As Roy's visit coincided with the school's annual garlic football final, parents and others who had arrived to support the teams were delighted to have the opportunity to meet with Roy.

Roy was introduced to two competing teams and took in some of the match.

The Sunderland manager had special wishes for Donnachá O'Donoghue, who is presently in Our Lady's Hospital in Crumlin and plans to make personal contact with him.

After such a bright start to the day, the spotlight was then on the teams in the football final, who certainly did not disappoint with their display of football skills.

'Meath' captained by Daithí Murphy, and 'Tipperary' captained by Jamie O'Sullivan, fought a terrific battle with 'Meath just shading at the final whistle.

Successful county player and past pupil Kevin Harrington did an excellent job on officiating the match, allowing the game to flow.

The Corn Mhichil Uí Mhoráin was presented to the winning captain by an tUsual Seán Ó Suilleabháin in the unavoidable absence of Ms. Kathleen Moran.

The school expressed their thanks to Terry O'Neill who expertly coached the boys during the past year, and presented him with a football signed by both teams.

Did you know it's possible to read past editions of the Southern Star dating all the way back to 1882? Enjoy 135 years of local and national history at your fingertips with a subscription to the Irish News Archives.