History

FRONT PAGE FLASHBACK: 30 years ago this week - July 6th edition

July 3rd, 2026 10:15 AM

By Sally Collins

FRONT PAGE FLASHBACK: 30 years ago this week - July 6th edition Image

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THIS is a series where we go back in time to the front page of a certain year.

Check out the front page of The Southern Star from 30 years ago this week when Kinsale Urban District Council elected its first female chair, the library and theatre complex in Macroom (The Briery Gap) was awarded funding by Michael D. Higgins and President Mary Robinson was set to open the Sheeps Head Walkway.

From the Archives is a look back through the top stories reported by The Southern Star in its 137 year history.

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Did you know it's possible to read past editions of The Southern Star dating all the way back to 1892? Enjoy 137 years of local and national history at your fingertips with a subscription to the Irish News Archives.

Click on the pages below and zoom in to read these stories.

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