More TV exposure for Skibbereen’s heritage centre

SKIBBEREEN Heritage Centre’s Terri Kearney was recently interviewed for a programme on the Great Famine in West Cork.

The manager of the centre was on screen for a TV programme broadcast recently across the UK and Ireland on the ‘Yesterday’ channel on Sky.

The second episode in Series 13 of ‘Abandoned Engineering’ focused on the Schull and Skibbereen workhouses and it will now also feature on various other channels worldwide in the months to come.

It’s expected to reach millions of viewers on every continent (except Antarctica) throughout the rest of this year.

It is the second time this month that the centre has garnered a large television audience, after filmmaker David Puttnam visited it as part of the recent documentary on his life, The Long Way Home, which was broadcast last week on RTÉ and is available on the RTÉ Player.

In it, Mr Puttnam visits both the centre and famine graveyard across the Ilen River at Abbeystrewry.

He entreats the viewer to visit the heritage centre to understand the importance of the famine in the modern Irish psyche.

A film crew from Channel 4 were also in Skibbereen in March of last year to interview Terri Kearney.