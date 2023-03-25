TV crews visit heritage centre for famine coverage

By Zara Stout

TV CHANNELS from the UK and USA have recently expressed a renewed interest in the great Irish famine.

A film crew from Channel 4 were in Skibbereen last week to interview Terri Kearney, manager of Skibbereen Heritage Centre, and a recognised expert on the famine.

Terri met with renowned documentary maker Julia Bradbury and she will be featured in the series Julia Bradbury’s Irish Journey which will air this summer.

Terri will also be participating in a documentary for the Discovery channel, with the film crew visiting West Cork next month. This channel has a huge viewership and the documentary will be part of a history series called Mysteries of the Abandoned which is broadcast on the Discovery Science channel in the USA. The show is also available to be streamed on the Discovery+ streaming service.

‘We are delighted to welcome these international TV crews to Skibbereen,’ said Terri. ‘There is always a fantastic response to these shows and we regularly hear from our visitors “oh we saw you on the BBC, etc and had to come here”, so it certainly does draw people to the town, too,’ Terri told The Southern Star.