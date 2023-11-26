BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

This week's photograph dates back half a century, to the accordion classes run by Vinnie Forbes in Drimoleague and Drinagh in the early 1970s. It was sent in to us by Dr Seán McCarthy. Seán has identified most of the class.

Back Row:

Tadhg McCarthy (Drinagh), Barry Nyhan (Drinagh),Conor Daly?, Sean McCarthy (Drinagh),

Vinnie Forbes, John O’Brien (Drinagh), ?, Joan Collins (Drimoleague), Eileen O’Donovan (Castledonovan)

Row Before Back Row:

Nora Collins (Drinagh), Geraldine O’Regan (Drinagh), ?, ?, Noel Beamish (Drinagh), ?,

Margaret Deane?

Third row:

Derry Deane (Main St), girl O'Mahony, (Dreenacreenig), Pat O'Driscoll (Butlersgift), Denis Cronin (Balladown), Tom Hayes (Clashduve), Martin O'Brien (Gurranes South),

Martin O'Donoghue and John O'Donoghue (twins) (Kilmore), Shelia Collins (Drinagh)

Second row:

Tom O'Donnell (Lahana), ?, ?, Joe McCarthy, (Dromusta),James Kingston (Drinagh),

Martin Connolly (Drinagh), James Doolan (Drinagh)

Front Row: Left to Right

Sean O'Farrell(Clogagh), ? Sheehan (Lahana), Martina O'Shea (Aungram), Mary O'Donovan (Butlersgift [now working in Enniskeane!], Gerard O’Connor (Drinagh), ?, Denis Collins, Main St, Marguerite O’Connor (Drinagh), Carmel O’Regan (Drinagh), Barry McCarthy (Main St.)

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: [email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to www.irishnewsarchive.com