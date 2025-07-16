Macroom Garda HQ to be complete by 2027

THE OPW is advertising for an consultant architect for the new divisional headquarters building at Gurteenroe in Macroom.

The building, which has already gone through the planning permission process, will be partly two-storeys, and partly four storeys in height with 60 car parking spaces, and situated on a greenfield site next to the town’s fire station.

Approval was granted to proceed with the development through direct exchequer funding in May 2023.

For the building, two sheds on the site will need to be demolished, as will two walls.

This consultant architect will oversee and be responsible for all elements of the project during the construction stage.

The consultant is due to be appointed by the end of August, with works predicted to begin shortly afterwards.

Building is expected to take 27 months, bringing the project completion date to the end of 2027.