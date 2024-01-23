'Unprecedented' numbers presenting at CUH

CORK University Hospital (CUH) recorded the highest number of presentations at its emergency department yesterday, with 293 people attending the hospital.

CUH is one of the busiest adult and paediatric emergency departments in Ireland, with current demands 'unprecedented' according to hospital management.

Attendances to CUH in January 2024 are up 35% on the same period last year, and admissions are up 37%. For those over 75 years old, attendance is up 43%, and admissions are up 57%.

The advice is that members of the public should only present at the hospital's emergency department for major health emergencies and use all other options in non-emergency situations.

According to a spokesperson, people should first consider using services such as your local pharmacy, Injury units, and your GP and consult HSE.ie before going to the Emergency Department.

Mr David Donegan, ceo of Cork University Hospital, said: 'We are grateful for everyone’s efforts across the Cork health system to ensure that everything that can be done is being done to support patient flow in the short term and to balance risk as best as possible.

'Those in need of care should continue to access the most appropriate source of support and utilise alternatives to ED where possible. GP surgeries and SouthDoc out-of-hours have increased capacity, and local injury units remain open.

'I apologise to all patients and their loved ones for any delays they experience while attending CUH.

'Finally, I want to thank the public for their continued cooperation and support of our dedicated and hardworking staff.'