Make your mark, from the Viaduct to Bandon

HUNDREDS of walkers are expected to take to the road for the annual ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ charity walk, a 22 km journey from The Viaduct to the Town Hall in Bandon, in support of the Mercy Cancer Appeal.

Now in its twelfth year, the walk continues to honour the memory of Mark Prendergast, a Bandon man who lost his life to testicular cancer in 2012.

Since the inaugural event in 2013, the walk and its supporting fundraisers have raised over €566,528 to support cancer services at Mercy University Hospital.

At the heart of the walk’s legacy is the Seaman family from Bandon, who are once again central to this year’s campaign. Members of the family, who have been unwavering in their support since the walk’s inception, helped to announce details of this year’s event.

Ray Seaman passed away from bile duct cancer on September 8th, 2012, in Mercy University Hospital.

Each year, the Seaman family participate in Ray’s memory, including his son Noel and his partner Vanessa, his sister Verona, and brother Niall join the walk, while his brothers Gary and Alan provide key support, with Gary driving McCarthy Coaches’ transfer bus, and Alan driving the lead car helping walkers along the way.

At the launch, Ray’s sister, Verona O’Driscoll said: ‘Every year we walk in memory of Ray, a brother, father, and friend, and every year we’re reminded of the incredible community that surrounds this event. It’s more than just a walk, it’s a day filled with hope, remembrance, and solidarity.’

Speaking on behalf of the Make Your Mark on Cancer committee, Carol Crean said that the Seaman family is the ‘heart’ of their mission, ‘consistently giving at every level, year after year.

Their ongoing support inspires us. They show up, give back, and believe in ‘Making a Mark on Cancer’ every year.

We are encouraging families from all over Cork to do the same this year by joining us on Sunday, July 13th.’

Funds raised will once again go towards the cost of cancer services including testicular cancer awareness talks across Cork schools including St Brogan’s, Bandon, where the unique educational sessions will equip young male students with the knowledge to detect symptoms early and seek help.

Rachel Stevenson, CEO of Mercy Hospital Foundation, gave the statistics on the disease.

‘One in two of us will develop cancer in our lifetime with an estimated 46,000 people in Ireland getting cancer every year. Events like ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ are essential to the provision of the best possible care to patients and their families.’

The walk will start from The Viaduct from 9am on Sunday, July 13th.

There will be complimentary buses provided by McCarthy Coaches leaving from Kelleher’s Builder Providers in Bandon from 8am to drop walkers to The Viaduct.

The walk is suitable for all ages as the route is not too challenging, and it has various refreshment and toilet stops on the way.

There is another starting point at the Innishannon Parish Hall for those who would prefer a shorter route.