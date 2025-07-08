Funding boost to aid early cancer diagnosis

HSE South West has announced a major investment of over €2.3 million by the National Cancer Control Programme which will boost services at Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital.

Over the next 18 months funding will support eight new projects and create 16 new healthcare jobs, including nurses, doctors and oncology support staff.

The new posts include specialist nursing support for patients in the rapid access lung service, a new family breast cancer pathway to aid in early detection, a new team supporting adolescents and young adults with cancer, a new patient support worker for breast cancer patients and a number of therapists.

Dr Andy Phillips regional executive officer with HSE South West, said: ‘We are building services that people can rely on during some of the most difficult times in their lives.

‘With this support, we can offer faster diagnosis, better treatment, and more help for families and survivors. This funding will help us to do even more for our communities.’

The investment will help provide more staff for early cancer diagnosis clinics and extra supports for families at risk of cancer.

New services to be developed include the provision of special care for teenagers.

Some funding will go towards the acute oncology service, helping cancer patients avoid the emergency departments.