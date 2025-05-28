Glengarriff man honoured for innovative suicide research

GLENGARRIFF’S Leo Muckley has recently been honoured by the Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) at its 10th Annual Conference, for his research with individuals impacted by suicide.

Mr Muckley was awarded a Research Excellence Award in recognition of his study, ‘Pluralistic psychotherapists’ and counsellors’ experiences of working with actively suicidal clients’, published in Counselling and Psychotherapy Research.

Leo said he was ‘overjoyed and deeply touched to receive this distinguished award as this research is very close to my heart.’

‘From the beginning, my hope was to create new knowledge that could offer something of use, not only to practitioners working with suicidal clients, but also to individuals who are directly impacted by suicide. It is a profound honour to contribute to addressing the stigma that surrounds suicide, both through my research and in my work with clients, and to have this recognised.’

Leo said that suicide is often misunderstood, ‘and, too frequently, approached in isolation as a risk to be managed, particularly from a medical model, leading to fear and lives lost. Yet, psychotherapists and counsellors hold a unique position. We have the capacity to offer something meaningful and potentially transformative when it comes to people challenged by suicide, something that, to date, remains under-researched.

‘Research is a critical aspect of our profession as it can guide us in providing evidence-informed best practice through a lens of human connection. I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to explore this area further through my PhD. One death by suicide is one too many, and anything that helps reduce the fear surrounding suicide is a vital step toward true prevention.’

The award, he said, is a testament to the courage of his research participants, ‘to those who face suicidal thoughts daily and to those no longer with us.’

IACP cathaoirleach Jade Lawless said Leo’s work has ‘highlighted the pluralistic approach as a safe, collaborative, and evidence-based framework that supports both client and practitioner.’

If you are affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, please contact one of the following; the Samaritans on 116 123 or email [email protected]; Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or email [email protected]; and Aware on 1800 80 48 48.