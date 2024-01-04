Patients endure '1970s conditions' in CUH, says TD

STAFF in Cork University Hospital’s wards for cancer patients from the south west are operating in ‘1970s conditions’, a local TD has said.

Ward 2D currently operates with only 10 beds to serve the entire region and upgrades must be prioritised in the 2024 Capital Investment Plan, according to Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan (FF).

The Cork South West TD said a new ward and new high dependency cancer beds are urgently needed, and he called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to push it up the agenda.

He said consultants, nurses, and staff are ‘working in 1970s conditions without significant upgrades for over 40 years. CUH needs new high dependency cancer beds as a matter of urgency.’

Ward 2D is where leukaemia patients are treated and is the haematology and burns unit at CUH. It only has 10 beds to serve the entire South West Region.

‘In this ward they look after some of the most seriously ill and vulnerable patients in the entire hospital. But it’s been well over 40 years since this ward has received any upgrades. In other words the consultants, nurses and staff are working in 1970s conditions.

‘The hospital’s management are looking to build 60 new cancer beds, to be added to under Glandore suite. I recently asked the Taoiseach to prioritise this unit in 2024.’