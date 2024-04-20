Kelleher wants vape ban

MEP BILLY Kelleher (FF) has said that the Government should completely ban vapes.

Mr Kelleher welcomed the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly’s push to ban the sale of disposable vapes to under 18s but says it doesn’t go far enough.

‘We know that e-cigarettes contain heavy metals, which are toxic to humans, such as nickel, tin, and lead. They also contain flavourings such as diacetyl, a chemical linked to serious lung disease,’ Mr Kelleher added.

‘Furthermore, we need to move to a point where we incrementally ban smoking for future generations. No one born after 2009 will be allowed to smoke in the UK.’

‘As a former smoker myself, I know how hard it is to give up cigarettes, but I also know how liberating it can be once you break the habit.’