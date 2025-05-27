HIQA lauds hospital’s holistic approach

A HEALTH Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) inspection at Bandon Community Hospital has reported that residents gave positive feedback and were complimentary about the staff and the care provided, saying they were very happy in the centre

The centre is a Health Service Executive (HSE) establishment and consists of accommodation for 25 older adults set out in 21 single en-suite bedrooms and two twin en-suite bedrooms.

There were 24 residents there at the time of the inspection last February, and HIQA found that through their observations, the facility ‘demonstrated that the person in charge was knowledgeable regarding residents’ care needs and a holistic approach was promoted to ensure residents’ rights were upheld.’

Some areas, however, scored a ‘substantially compliant’ rating, which requires action, including in the areas of records, governance and management, as well as written policies and procedures.

In the ‘premises’ category, action was needed as privacy screens in twin bedrooms were difficult to use and when opened out, they did not provide adequate screening to ensure the dignity of residents. Flooring in the visitors room was also visibly very worn.

‘The dining experience for residents was social and friendly where residents were seen to enjoy each other’s company, [and] chat about local news and events. Meals were served appropriately and residents were offered choice. Nonetheless, all resident had their breakfast either in bed or in their bedroom, as breakfast was not served in the dining room. Residents did not have the choice to eat their breakfast in the dining room,’ the report stated.

Action was also deemed necessary to ensure residents received a high standard of evidence-based nursing care.

‘One resident’s wound care records indicated that the resident had a pressure ulcer and others stated it was a diabetic ulcer, so it could not be assured that the resident was receiving the appropriate treatment in accordance with the underlying diagnosis,’ the report said.